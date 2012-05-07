US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends flat despite euro-zone worries

NEW YORK May 7 Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end almost unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.59 points, or 0.23 percent, to end unofficially at 13,008.53. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to close unofficially at 2,957.76.