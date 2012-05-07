US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends flat despite euro-zone worries

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
NEW YORK May 7 Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end almost unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.59 points, or 0.23 percent, to end unofficially at 13,008.53. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to close unofficially at 2,957.76.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.