US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street posts best week since June

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week since June as a disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,437.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,136.42.