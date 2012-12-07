版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 05:09 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 ends up slightly, Nasdaq down

NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stocks struggled to advance on Friday, with another sell-off in Apple depressing technology shares, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 81.09 points, or 0.62 percent, to end unofficially at 13,155.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,418.07. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 11.23 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 2,978.04.

For the week, the Dow gained 1 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 1.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐