US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats as focus shifts to earnings

* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits.
The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended down 50.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,384.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,461.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 2.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,098.81.
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility