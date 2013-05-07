US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends its record run after German data

NEW YORK May 7 The Dow finished above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 closed at a record high for a fourth straight day, extending the market's rally as investors continued to move into equities after upbeat German economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 87.31 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 15,056.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to close unofficially at 1,625.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.66 points, or 0.11 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,396.63.