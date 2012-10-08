版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St declines ahead of earnings season

NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected to be weak.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.50 points, or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 13,583.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.05 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,455.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 23.83 points, or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 3,112.35.

