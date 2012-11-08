US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as U.S. fiscal worry weighs

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and
the market could be in line for more weakness as worries about
Washington's ability to find a timely solution to the "fiscal
cliff" dominate investor thinking in coming weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.41
points, or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 12,811.32. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 17.02 points, or
1.22 percent, at 1,377.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent, to close unofficially at
2,895.58.
Just before the close, stocks accelerated their decline and
the S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent.