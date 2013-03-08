版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 9日 星期六 05:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high again after jobs data

NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.58 points, or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 14,397.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 3,244.37.

For the week, the Dow was up 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 was up 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq was up 2.4 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐