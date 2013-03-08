US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high again after jobs data

NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks closed out a
historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow
hit yet another closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed
even the most optimistic forecasts.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 67.58 points, or 0.46 percent, to end
unofficially at 14,397.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
up 12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at
3,244.37.
For the week, the Dow was up 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 was up
2.2 percent and the Nasdaq was up 2.4 percent.