US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly as earnings awaited

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show modest growth despite concerns about macroeconomic conditions.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.23 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,613.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to end unofficially at 1,563.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.39 points, or 0.57 percent, to close unofficially at 3,222.25.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades