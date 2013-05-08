US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies with Dow, S&P at records again

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks pushed further into record territory on Wednesday, driving the S&P 500 to an all-time high close for a fifth day, helped by strength in financials and technology.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to end unofficially at 15,105.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,632.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 16.64 points, or 0.49 percent, to close unofficially at 3,413.27.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.