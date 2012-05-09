版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 5th day in six

NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the fifth day in six as investors kept Europe's recent turmoil in focus, but news that Greece will get its latest bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 96.88 points, or 0.75 percent, to end unofficially at 12,835.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 9.14 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.56 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 2,934.71.

