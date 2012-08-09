US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher for fifth day

NEW YORK Aug 9 The S&P 500 extended its winning streak for a fifth day on Thursday, again notching only slight gains as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 13,165.19. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close unofficially at 3,018.64.