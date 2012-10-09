版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Tech leads Wall St lower as earnings season starts

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.20 points, or 0.81 percent, to end unofficially at 13,473.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 14.40 points, or 0.99 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,441.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 47.33 points, or 1.52 percent, to close unofficially at 3,065.02.

