US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high as cyclicals gain

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks advanced on
Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high on a rally in
cyclical shares and as the first impressions of the earnings
season were positive.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average gained 59.98 points, or 0.41 percent, to end
unofficially at 14,673.46, a record closing high. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 5.54 points, or 0.35 percent,
to finish unofficially at 1,568.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 15.61 points, or 0.48 percent, to close
unofficially at 3,237.86.