US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on China data; Syria fears ebb

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted sentiment about the global economy and concerns eased about an imminent Western strike against Syria.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 140.31 points or 0.94 percent, to 15,062.81, the S&P 500 gained 16.51 points or 1 percent, to 1,671.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.173 points or 1.26 percent, to 3,706.183.
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.