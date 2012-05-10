US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end higher; Cisco weighs on tech

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
NEW YORK May 10 The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a slim gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 2,933.64.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: