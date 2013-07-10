版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat as traders digest Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 10 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended little changed on Wednesday as investors tried to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 8.68 points, or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 15,291.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.30 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,652.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 16.50 points, or 0.47 percent, to close unofficially at 3,520.76.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐