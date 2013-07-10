US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat as traders digest Fed minutes

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
NEW YORK, July 10 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended little changed on Wednesday as investors tried to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 8.68 points, or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 15,291.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.30 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,652.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 16.50 points, or 0.47 percent, to close unofficially at 3,520.76.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated