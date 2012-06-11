US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on euro zone concerns

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and the slowdown in the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 12,412.29. The S&P 500 Index dropped 16.66 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,309.00. The Nasdaq Composite lost 48.69 points, or 1.70 percent, to 2,809.73.
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017