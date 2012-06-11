版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on euro zone concerns

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and the slowdown in the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 12,412.29. The S&P 500 Index dropped 16.66 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,309.00. The Nasdaq Composite lost 48.69 points, or 1.70 percent, to 2,809.73.

