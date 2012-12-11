US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends at best level since Election Day

NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in technology companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its best level since Election Day.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.02 points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,248.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.31 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,427.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.34 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,022.30.