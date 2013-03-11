US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow at another record, S&P up for 7th straight day

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
NEW YORK, March 11 Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record high and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The buying briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 14,447.29, another closing high for the blue-chip index. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,556.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 8.51 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,252.87.
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents