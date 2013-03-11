版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow at another record, S&P up for 7th straight day

NEW YORK, March 11 Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record high and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The buying briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 14,447.29, another closing high for the blue-chip index. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,556.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 8.51 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,252.87.

