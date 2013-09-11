US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises for 7th straight session, Apple drops

NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising for a seventh straight day, as chances for an immediate military strike against Syria decreased, while a sell-off at Apple limited gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 135.23 points or 0.89 percent, to 15,326.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.08 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,689.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.011 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,725.01.