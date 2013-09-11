US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises for 7th straight session, Apple drops

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising for a seventh straight day, as chances for an immediate military strike against Syria decreased, while a sell-off at Apple limited gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 135.23 points or 0.89 percent, to 15,326.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.08 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,689.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.011 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,725.01.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018