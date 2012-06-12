US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street ends up more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks continued to take their cues from Europe's troubled debt market on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as volatile Spanish bond yields came off earlier highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.75 points, or 1.30 percent, at 12,571.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.19 points, or 1.16 percent, at 1,324.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.34 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,843.07.