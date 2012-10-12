US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St marks worst week in 4 months

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks posted their worst
week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as
results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited
concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average edged up 2.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to finish
unofficially at 13,328.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dipped 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially
at 1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.30
points, or 0.17 percent, to close unofficially at 3,044.11.
For the week, the Dow fell 2.1 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2.2
percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.9 percent.