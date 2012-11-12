US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends flat on fiscal stand-off

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff."
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,817.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,380.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.62 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,904.25.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.