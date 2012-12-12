版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed warns on "cliff"

NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, giving up most of the day's gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated that monetary policy won't be enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff."

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended down 2.99 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,245.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,428.48. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 8.49 points, or 0.28 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,013.81.

