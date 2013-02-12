版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 05:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 up before State of Union address

NEW YORK Feb 12 The Dow and S&P 500 closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of all-time highs as investors looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.77 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,019.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.43 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,519.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.51 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,186.49.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐