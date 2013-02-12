US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 up before State of Union address

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
NEW YORK Feb 12 The Dow and S&P 500 closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of all-time highs as investors looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.77 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,019.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.43 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,519.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.51 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,186.49.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.