US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down, but indexes gain for week

UPDATE 4-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record levels as financials dropped, though major indexes notched strong gains for the week.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.08 points at 14,865.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,588.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,294.95.
All three indexes posted gains for the week.
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.