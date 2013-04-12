US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down, but indexes gain for week

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record levels as financials dropped, though major indexes notched strong gains for the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.08 points at 14,865.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,588.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,294.95.

All three indexes posted gains for the week.