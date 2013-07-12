US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up, posts strong weekly gains

NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday on strong earnings from major banks, but gains were capped by losses at Boeing, which fell after one of its Dreamliner planes caught fire in London.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.38 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,462.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.03 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,680.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.78 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,600.08.

For the week, the Dow rose 2.1 percent, the S&P rose 2.9 percent and the Nasdaq added 3.5 percent.