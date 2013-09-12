US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower with mining stocks weak

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, ending seven straight days of gains by the S&P 500 as a drop in precious metal prices dragged mining shares lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.03 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,300.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.71 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,683.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,715.97.