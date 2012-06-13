版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down amid Greek vote fears

NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the Greek elections over the weekend drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 78.63 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,495.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.38 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,314.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61.

