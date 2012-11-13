版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower with Microsoft

NEW YORK Nov 13 A slide in shares of Microsoft pressured U.S. stocks on Tuesday, though retailers were a notable bright spot after Home Depot said prospects for housing have improved in coming quarters.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.90 points, or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 12,756.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.50 points, or 0.40 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,374.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.37 points, or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 2,883.89.

