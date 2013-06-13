版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher on easing Fed worries

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, rebounding after three days of losses, as stronger-than-expected retail and jobs data helped reassure investors about when the Federal Reserve would wind down its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 180.85 points, or 1.21 percent, at 15,176.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 23.90 points, or 1.48 percent, at 1,636.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 44.94 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,445.36.
