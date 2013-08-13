版本:
2013年 8月 14日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends higher after strong retail data

NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic data including retail sales, while comments from a top Federal Reserve official gave a further boost to equities and Apple lifted the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,451.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.70 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.49 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,684.44.

Apple rose to its highest since late January after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position in the stock.
