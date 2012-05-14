US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on euro zone, China

NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks slid on Monday as
investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political
upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's
economy may be softening more than previously thought.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average dropped 125.25 points, or 0.98 percent, to end
unofficially at 12,695.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slid 15.04 points, or 1.11 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
lost 31.24 points, or 1.06 percent, to close unofficially at
2,902.58.