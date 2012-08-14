US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends near flat in light volume

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light trading o n T uesday in what investors called a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,172.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.23 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,013.29.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.