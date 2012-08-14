版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends near flat in light volume

NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light trading o n T uesday in what investors called a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,172.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.23 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,013.29.

