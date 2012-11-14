US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on fiscal uncertainty

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks tumbled to their lowest levels since late July on Wednesday, driven by uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 184.92 points, or 1.45 percent, to end unofficially at 12,571.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 19.03 points, or 1.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,355.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 37.08 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,846.81.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).