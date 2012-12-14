版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 15日 星期六 05:13 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls with Apple as 'cliff' looms

NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, hit by another slide in Apple shares and investors avoided stocks due to the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.71 points, or 0.27 percent, to end unofficially at 13,135.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.83 points, or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 2,971.33.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐