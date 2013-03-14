US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow at record, ends up for 10th straight day

NEW YORK, March 14 The Dow Jones industrial
average extended its recent winning streak to 10 days on
Thursday and once again closed at a record high as investors
were encouraged by data that showed the labor market's recovery
was improving.
The streak was the Dow's longest since 1996.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 83.86
points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 14,539.14. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.71 points, or 0.56
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,563.23 - about 2 points shy
of its record closing high set in October 2007. The Nasdaq
Composite Index advanced 13.81 points, or 0.43 percent,
to close unofficially at 3,258.93.