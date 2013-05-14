REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sets new records; large-caps rally

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help drive the rally further.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 123.57 points, or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,215.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 16.57 points, or 1.01 percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,650.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 3,462.61.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.