版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 04:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on hopes ahead of Greek election

NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggers market turmoil.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to end unofficially at 12,767.17. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.73 points, or 1.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,342.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.47 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,872.80.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐