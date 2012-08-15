US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up as rally inches along

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in another low-volume session on Wednesday, continuing a rally that seems to be taking place in slow motion.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.13 points, or 0.06 percent, to 13,164.01. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,405.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,030.93.
The benchmark S&P 500 closed up for a seventh session in nine and is less than a point away from a four-month high.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.