US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes slightly down, Dow ends streak

NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday, ending the Dow Jones industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 24.88 points, or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 14,514.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.49 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,560.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.86 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 3,249.07.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.15 percent.
