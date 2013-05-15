US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 set records again; investors confident in rally

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.44 points, or 0.40 percent, to end unofficially at 15,275.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.44 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,658.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 9.01 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,471.62.