US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes with modest gains on earnings

NEW YORK, July 15 Solid results from Citigroup Inc helped the S&P 500 end higher for an eighth straight day, the longest such streak since mid-January, though weak retail sales figures limited the gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 15,484.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,682.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 3,607.49.