US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St posts biggest loss since June

NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, posting the biggest percentage decline since June 20, after disappointing results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and Cisco.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 225.39 points, or 1.47 percent, at 15,112.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 24.07 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,661.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 63.16 points, or 1.72 percent, at 3,606.12.
