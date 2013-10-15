US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stalled Washington talks weigh on Wall Street

NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in a volatile session as negotiations stalled in Congress to reopen the government and raise the U.S. borrowing limit ahead of a Thursday deadline.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.79 points or 0.88 percent, to 15,166.47, the S&P 500 lost 12.06 points or 0.71 percent, to 1,698.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.264 points or 0.56 percent, to 3,794.01.