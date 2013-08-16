版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 17日 星期六 04:15 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, Dow in year's biggest weekly drop

NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the Dow index posting its biggest weekly decline of the year as rising interest rates hurt stocks paying high dividends and retail earnings disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.26 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,081.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,655.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,602.78.
