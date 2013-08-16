US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, Dow in year's biggest weekly drop

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the Dow index posting its biggest weekly decline of the year as rising interest rates hurt stocks paying high dividends and retail earnings disappointed.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.26 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,081.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,655.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,602.78.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.