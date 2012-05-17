版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 finishes at 4-month low

NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday, as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 157.65 points, or 1.25 percent, to end at 12,440.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 19.92 points, or 1.50 percent, at 1,304.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 60.35 points, or 2.10 percent, at 2,813.69.

