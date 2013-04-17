US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower as Apple slides

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp fall in Apple on worries about slowing demand while weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America pressured the financial sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 138.19 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,618.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 22.56 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,552.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 59.96 points, or 1.84 percent, at 3,204.67.