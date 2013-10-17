US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high after Washington deal

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
NEW YORK Oct 17 The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investors regained confidence in the market following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weak earnings from IBM and Goldman Sachs pulled the Dow industrials slightly lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.98 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,369.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.36 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,732.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.72 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,863.15.
The S&P's close eclipsed the previous record of 1,725.52, reached on Sept. 18.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'